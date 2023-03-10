Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oddo Bhf cut Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Legrand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($90.43) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand Price Performance

LGRDY opened at $18.64 on Friday. Legrand has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.