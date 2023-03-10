Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Timothy E. Bixby Sells 1,945 Shares

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $29,058.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,621.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lemonade Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $32.97.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.23 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 116.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The business’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 56.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $4,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.