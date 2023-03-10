Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 541775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Specifically, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $29,058.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,621.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Lemonade Trading Down 3.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.23 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 116.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lemonade by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading

