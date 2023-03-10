Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Shares Down 3%

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 98,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 166,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LGD. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Liberty Gold Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$154.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.