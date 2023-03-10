Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,841 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after buying an additional 7,733,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,317,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after buying an additional 413,241 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

