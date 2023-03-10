Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $78.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

