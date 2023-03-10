Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $187.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.64. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $242.10.

