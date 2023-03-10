Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 652.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,024 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Derbend Asset Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 71,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:DISV opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

