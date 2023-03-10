Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $41.11 Million Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 1,104.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767,201 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $41,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 102.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 507,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DUHP opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.