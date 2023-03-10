Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $183.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $196.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,713 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

