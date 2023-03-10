Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,047,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $85.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $96.80.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

