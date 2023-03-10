Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,689,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,655.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,787 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $98.64 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

