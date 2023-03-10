Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Life Time Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of LTH stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.46. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -863.50 and a beta of 1.81.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LTH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
