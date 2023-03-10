Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Life Time Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Life Time Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LTH stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.46. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -863.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LTH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Life Time Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

