Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Shares of TSE:LNR traded down C$0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting C$65.59. 73,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,319. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$69.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. Linamar has a 1-year low of C$45.46 and a 1-year high of C$77.69.
LNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Veritas Investment Research cut Linamar from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.40.
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.
