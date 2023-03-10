LINK Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.45 Million (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, LINK has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $36.95 or 0.00187199 BTC on exchanges. LINK has a market cap of $248.87 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00422077 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,698.51 or 0.28542763 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s launch date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

