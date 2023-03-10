Liquidia (LQDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Liquidia Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $428.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Liquidia by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 511.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Liquidia

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Featured Stories

