Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Lordstown Motors Trading Down 7.3 %

RIDE opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $182.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19300.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,683,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,858.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 96,584 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

