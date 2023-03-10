Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LAZR has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.04. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng purchased 9,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at $345,982.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

