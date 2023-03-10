Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th.

Lyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYRA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 76,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,348. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $68.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Lyra Therapeutics

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

