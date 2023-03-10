Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) CAO Aaron Schroeder Sells 1,395 Shares

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of Main International ETF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $146,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,516.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Main International ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

BATS:INTL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.99. 25,306 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main International ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Main International ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

