Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 16.1 %

Shares of TSE MFI opened at C$23.41 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of C$18.85 and a 52 week high of C$30.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96. The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

