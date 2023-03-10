Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Shares Down 13.8%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80. 11,662 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 6,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.