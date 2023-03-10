Marc G. Cannon Sells 5,800 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AutoNation stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.22. 1,075,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,233. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $158.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in AutoNation by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

