MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie Sells 604 Shares

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $353.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.20. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $389.57.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.36.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

