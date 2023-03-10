Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Insider Rajeev Menon Sells 6,000 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $167.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.55.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 14,240.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 200.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.