Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.6% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,645,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded down $6.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $347.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.