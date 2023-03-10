Matthew Joseph Walters Sells 10,000 Shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Stock

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 779,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,414.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Velo3D Stock Down 8.6 %

VLD stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.01 million, a PE ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 2.98. Velo3D, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Velo3D

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter worth $19,306,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Velo3D by 3,327.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,363,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,619 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the fourth quarter worth $1,502,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Velo3D by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,615,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 827,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Velo3D by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 653,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About Velo3D

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

