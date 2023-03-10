MC Mining (LON:MCM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.93

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.93 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 11 ($0.13), with a volume of 115,697 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 0.80.

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province; and Greater Soutpansberg Projects, including Chapudi, Generaal, and Mopane projects located in Limpopo province.

