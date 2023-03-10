McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Now Covered by UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

MKC opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

