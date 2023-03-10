McRae Industries, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:MCRAA)

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

McRae Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCRAA opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. McRae Industries has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Get McRae Industries alerts:

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of military combat boots and children’s shoes. It operates through the following segments: Work Boot, and Western/Lifestyle Boot. The Work Boot segment relates to the distribution of work boot products through the Dan Post, Laredo, John Deere, and McRae brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McRae Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McRae Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.