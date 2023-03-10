MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 1.7 %

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 37,018 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

