MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at CIBC

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MEG. TD Securities increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.56.

MEG Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:MEG traded down C$0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching C$22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 999,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,292. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.64. The stock has a market cap of C$6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.90. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

