Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Shares Down 3.5%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.70. Approximately 7,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 42,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPNGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Meituan in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Meituan from 210.00 to 170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Meituan Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66.

Meituan Company Profile

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

Featured Articles

