Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $14.70 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.6% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $459.04 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $416.23 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $470.74 and a 200 day moving average of $495.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

