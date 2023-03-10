Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $15.35 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,489 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $15,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $567,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHP opened at $51.81 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

