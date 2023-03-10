Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $19.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $19,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $163.14 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

