Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,974 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $21,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 730,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,929,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

