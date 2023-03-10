Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.27% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $16,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. King Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $96.45 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.47 and its 200 day moving average is $94.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
