Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 16,647 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,647 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.76% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $16,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000.

GSY stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

