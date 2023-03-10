Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Director Patrick D. O’brien Buys 3,999 Shares

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,976.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MBINM stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,939. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.17.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

