Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.1% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MRK traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,449,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435,343. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.31 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $275.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

