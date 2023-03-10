Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $129.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 1.2 %

Meritage Homes stock opened at $109.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.58. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $551,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,290,994. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,726,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Further Reading

