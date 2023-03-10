Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.11% of Mesa Laboratories worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,758,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,092,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 384.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 13.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 18.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $441,399.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,002.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total transaction of $300,548.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $441,399.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,002.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,071 shares of company stock worth $994,205. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mesa Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $172.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $268.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.18. The firm has a market cap of $921.00 million, a PE ratio of -593.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.68%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.