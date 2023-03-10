Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Stock Price Up 28.5%

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Rating) rose 28.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 7,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 464% from the average daily volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

