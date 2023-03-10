Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $21.69 million and $751,406.33 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

