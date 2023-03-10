Metahero One Day Trading Volume Reaches $718,662.85 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $21.77 million and approximately $718,662.85 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

