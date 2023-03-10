MetaMUI (MMUI) Reaches One Day Volume of $111,169.80

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $83.67 million and approximately $111,169.80 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

