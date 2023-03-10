Meter Governance (MTRG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $512,895.27

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00011447 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $38.74 million and $512,895.27 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,012,319 coins and its circulating supply is 16,979,043 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,006,292 with 16,976,984 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.29925873 USD and is down -6.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $476,569.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

