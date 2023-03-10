MetisDAO Price Tops $25.55 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $113.73 million and $5.68 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $25.55 or 0.00127856 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.69598577 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $3,381,337.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

