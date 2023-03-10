Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meyer Burger Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.52.

Meyer Burger Technology Trading Up 4.5 %

OTCMKTS MYBUF opened at $0.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. Meyer Burger Technology has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.78.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG engages in the development of systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. It operates through the following segments: Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies. The Modules segment manufactures solar cells and modules. The Photovoltaics segment includes the processing of solar cells, solar modules and solar systems with its portfolio of systems, production equipment and services.

